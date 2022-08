MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — If the Minnesota Gophers’ passing offense was an ice cream flavor during Saturday’s practice, it would have been vanilla. It was still early in training camp — the first full-padded practice at the end of Week 1 — and with media and fans in attendance at Athletes Village, returning offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, wasn’t about to reveal any master plans on how he plans to revive the struggling unit.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO