Cape Fear Gardening: why monarch butterfly populations are decreasing and how you can help out

WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
WECT
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
Onslow County Museum offers fun educational event about NC history
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some Summer fun throughout the month of August, the Onslow County Museum is hosting a fun and educational event. Summer Ventures: Places to check out in ENC During “Family Fun Fridays,” parents and children will be able to do arts and crafts kits together while learning more […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community. The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products. The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday. Agencies geared toward helping...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has announced a partnership with the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation to provide rescue tubes and information at all 65 of its public beach accesses. The tubes and signs have been ordered, and the town expects them to be installed by the Labor Day Holiday on September 5.
WECT
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation neighborhood.
WECT
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
WECT
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
whqr.org
CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers
On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: continued heat, isolated storms to wrap up the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast continues with the wrap of a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings. This afternoon, expect temperatures to once again be in the neighborhood of 90 degrees. The heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 99 or 100, please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
