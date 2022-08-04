Read on www.billboard.com
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
Alphabet's advertising business still performed well despite a difficult environment. CrowdStrike's market-leading platform has gathered a lot of customers, but the company still has room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?
Airbnb stock seems cheap, and now looks like one of the best times to add it to your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why Funko Stock Tumbled Today
Funko beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter earnings report. However, guidance still implies a substantial decline in revenue growth from the first half. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Billboard
The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?
The Oracle of Omaha has made a huge bet on the tech giant.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher
U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
Why Ceridian Stock Spiked Today
Strong quarterly financial results boosted investor sentiment in the company.
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
It's hard to bet against this digital advertising giant.
Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers.
TechCrunch
Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue
This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
Alphabet Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best FAANG Stock to Own
Investing for the future didn't prevent another solid earnings report.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed a net $3.8 billion into stocks last quarter - and slashed its spending on buybacks to $1 billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. The investor's company was less active in the stock market and slowed its share buybacks. Berkshire posted double-digit increases in revenues and operating income. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a strong performance from its operating businesses, less activity in the stock...
Billboard
Live Nation Sets Records in Second Quarter as Fans Flock to Concerts
As more tours use dynamic pricing, Live Nation expects to shift over $500 million from the secondary market to artists in 2022. Live Nation executives were not overpromising when they described intense supply and demand for concerts following the return of the touring business. In the second quarter, the concert promoter set records for adjusted operating income, fee-bearing gross transaction value for ticket sales and quarterly attendance, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4).
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Quarate Retail Plans Turnaround Amid 16% Revenue Drop
Video commerce giant and QVC owner Quarate Retail is implementing a turnaround plan amid across-the-board declines in revenue, the company reported Friday (Aug. 5). According to the company's second-quarter earnings report, the company's revenue decreased 16% to $3 billion, while its eCommerce revenue fell 17% to $1.8 billion, or 61% of its total revenue. Meanwhile, QVC International revenue dropped 19%, while revenues for brands Zulily and Cornerstone declined by a respective 45% and 4%.
StreetInsider.com
DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat expectations. DoorDash reported a Q2 loss per share of...
