Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”

INVERNESS, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO