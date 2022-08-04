Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 7
(Re Friday, Aug. 5’s front-page story, “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes”): BOCC, your no-build resolution worked for the Northern Turnpike Extension. How about a one-phase-build resolution for the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19?. Now we have to pay for festival. (Re Friday, Aug. 5’s Page A3 story,...
Get together to plan for future
Everyone interested in learning about a living will is invited to attend a signing party, free for anyone 18 years and older, at the Friends of Citrus & the Nature Coast Grief Center in Homosassa Springs. According to Jonathan Beard, program specialist, ”This is a Five Wishes Living Will Workshop...
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
The Other Guy l Be supportive of teachers, students
With a few days between now and the start of the new school year, it’s been a busy few weeks in the Bryan household. First, we had to make sure we have the necessary school supplies, new clothes, especially for the fashionable Ms. Emma. Then there’s getting to orientations and meet-the-teachers.
Daniels knowledge, care perfect fit for School Board
Like so many others in Citrus County, including the Chronicle, I am endorsing Deborah Daniels for Citrus County School Board. Others have told of her qualifications – being a recently retired middle school teacher to her relationships with parents and teachers. I am pleased to have served with her in several organizations plus a book club.
Murphy knows issues, knowledgeable team player
It is my privilege to endorse John Murphy for Citrus County District 4 Commission seat. As a native of Citrus County my family has seen many changes over the decades. The challenges and opportunities before us today require out of the box thinking, experience and professionalism. I believe John Murphy...
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
Thank you for editorial supporting veteran’s as teachers
Thank you for the editorial on Aug. 3 entitled “Classroom instruction by veterans.”. There have been many comments that veterans may be ill-prepared to teach, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the requirements that they have a minimum of 60 college credits and a passing score on the FLDOE examination for bachelor degree level subjects.
School Board to meet ahead of first day of school
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Aug. 9 will feature several routine annual approvals for the new school year, as well as some new items to discuss. Among the yearly approvals are items such as the AVID program for seven secondary schools, the LifeStream Behavioral Center agreement for LifeStream to provide its services to Citrus County Schools, and renewal of the Skyward and Sentinel One programs.
Powers has students’ best interest at heart
Not only is she currently the District 5 incumbent for the School Board, she is a mother, wife, grandmother, educator, proven public servant; and this is just the “tip of the iceberg.”. Linda is trustworthy, competent and uses common sense for the best interest of our students in Citrus...
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
Tourism officials to discuss changing scallop bag limits
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Tourist Development Council members will meet Wednesday to discuss tweaking the current bag limits to ensure scoop yields remain high. Low scallop numbers have caused some concern and...
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
Crystal River Council to decide on increased parking fines, land use change, annexation of King's Bay
Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”
