Guest editorial: Save talk of Park City government ‘bobbleheads,’ ‘relics,’ for playground

Many of the voters Summit County are outraged at the enormous unexpected property tax increase this year. As an 18 year resident of Park City, I am accustomed to the steady rise in property taxes, as the value of my home has increased. The annual increase usually averages from about two to four percent. The proposed increase for my home this year, is more than 42% over last year. This is ringing alarm bells throughout our community, as more and more residents are grappling with literally being taxed out of their homes. Many, including myself, are now paying more for our property taxes than for our mortgages.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO