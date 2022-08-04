Guest editorial: Save talk of Park City government ‘bobbleheads,’ ‘relics,’ for playground

Read on www.parkrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Park Record
Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project
The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units. The project appears on an agenda for an...
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
Summit County creates new wildland fire unit
A new public safety resource to help fight wildfires in Summit County is nearly complete and expected to start operations later this season. The Summit County Wildland Fire Unit is a county-founded, volunteer-run resource created to assist with an extended wildfire. County management, emergency management staffers and Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer began meeting in May to collaborate on the project.
Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
The plan to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and other campuses grew out of a multi-year school master planning process that included school district employees, families, consultants and government officials. Tom Fisher, who was Summit County manager for seven years before leaving last month for a position in Colorado, said...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi to spend $14.3 million installing 5,700 secondary water meters; residents to eventually pay for usage
The Utah State Legislature passed a law in the last session requiring cities to install secondary water meters on all homes by 2030. The bill is in response to Utah’s drought and for water savings. Secondary meters will allow water providers to understand water usage by businesses and homeowners better.
One Book, One Community steps into the past with Jess Walter’s novel ‘The Cold Millions’
Although Jess Walter’s historical novel “The Cold Millions” is set in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, it has a Park City connection through the Wobblies, a labor-rights organization. That’s why Summit County Library Director Daniel Compton and Park City Library Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp selected the...
Summit County public safety groups tout emergency response efforts
Public safety was a major theme of Wednesday’s Summit County Council meeting as the panel heard from representatives of county agencies about what their organizations are doing to protect the community in an emergency. Fire officials anticipated this summer would be dangerous as dry weather and a persistent drought...
Guest editorial: Is that a scallop or a potato on my plate at Park City restaurant?
A lot has changed about Park City over the last few years. The locals are fleeting, and the wealth is spreading like wildfire. Even the restaurants are tweaking their ways. My recent experience at a local restaurant solidified my concern. My family booked a private room at a special restaurant...
Letter to the editor, Aug. 6-9: Property taxes are more than our mortgages
Many of the voters Summit County are outraged at the enormous unexpected property tax increase this year. As an 18 year resident of Park City, I am accustomed to the steady rise in property taxes, as the value of my home has increased. The annual increase usually averages from about two to four percent. The proposed increase for my home this year, is more than 42% over last year. This is ringing alarm bells throughout our community, as more and more residents are grappling with literally being taxed out of their homes. Many, including myself, are now paying more for our property taxes than for our mortgages.
National Ability Center summons riders to tackle the 2022 Summit Challenge
The National Ability Center invites people of all abilities to take a ride during this year’s Summit Challenge. The event, which will be held on Aug. 27, is a fundraiser for the recreational nonprofit, and it’s designed to bring the community together, said Caitlin Bognaski, the NAC’s senior development and events manager.
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
Artists look at different aspects to find fair price ranges
Attendees of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival this weekend on Main Street will find themselves surrounded by images and works made from different materials. And just as they’ll see these assorted creations, they will also see a diverse range of prices that can start as low as $15 and cap off at more than $12,000.
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Democratic Party suspends Sen. Gene Davis following harassment allegations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Longtime Utah Sen. Gene Davis has been suspended from attending any Salt Lake County Democratic Party events following allegations he harassed a legislative intern. Party Chairwoman Eva Lopez says she recently learned that an intern for Davis, D-Salt Lake...
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
