Local law enforcement agencies enforce Florida's new loud music law

Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door
Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
mynews13.com
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
keysweekly.com
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS
A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
Florida Traffickers Busted Selling Fentanyl Laced With Horse Tranquilizers And Cocaine
A total of 29 people have been arrested in a law enforcement operation, cracking down on Fentanyl traffickers, dubbed “Operation Fallen Star”. According to investigators, Andres ‘Roko’ Ubiles Ruiz, Alexander ‘Menor’ Rodriguez Carrion, and their 18 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization distributing
mycbs4.com
Florida Turnpike extension into NCFL paused
The Florida Department of Transportation announces a northern extension of the Florida Turnpike will not be happening, for now. In a press release, FDOT says employees finished a review of the plan, without recommending a specific path. For now, FDOT says they will not pursue the project any further until community concerns are addressed.
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
mypanhandle.com
FL Dept. of Corrections hiring for multiple positions across the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is looking for people who want to start a career in the corrections field. Recruiters looked for possible recruits during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Gulf Coast State College. Their biggest need is for corrections officers, and...
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
alachuachronicle.com
Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Ander Holder, 30, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with burglary and grand theft after allegedly trying to steal a zero-turn riding mower and tree-climbing equipment from a tree service company. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on SE Hawthorne Road at about...
WCJB
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?
Michael Baker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you're a Floridian or have spent time in Florida, you're likely no stranger to alligators. They aren't rare. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. To put that in perspective, Census data indicated that Florida had a population of 21,781,128 in 2020. However, there is a type of alligator is quite rare in Florida - the white alligator.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday. Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back. She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
click orlando
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
