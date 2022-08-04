Effective: 2022-08-04 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rutland The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rutland County in southern Vermont * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Pawlet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Pawlet, Poultney Village, Mount Tabor, Tinmouth, Rutland City, Middletown Springs, Wallingford, Mt. Tabor, Danby, Proctor, Lake St. Catherine, Rutland - Southern Vermont Airport, Poultney, Clarendon, West Rutland, Ira, Wells and Pittsford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RUTLAND COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO