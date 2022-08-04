Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland South central Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Southwestern Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cordova, or near Easton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Queen Anne, Matthews, Tanyard, Wye Mills, Griffin, Skipton, Copperville, Cordova, Harmony and Hillsboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Pikesville, Elkridge, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Odenton, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Arbutus, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Fort Meade and Savage-guilford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Northeast Baltimore residents may be without electricity for several days after severe storm
BALTIMORE -- More than 10,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers who live inside of the city limits remained without power Friday following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday.Hundreds of tree branches littered neighborhoods in the aftermath of strong winds.Sometimes even whole trees were uprooted.Some of them fell on homes. Some of them fell on cars. Many of them littered the sidewalks and streets as crews hurry to restore power."It's a good thing nobody was outside," Patricia Gossard of Pinewood Avenue said of the various debris.The storm that swept through the city on Thursday came in fast and fierce,...
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
Nottingham MD
Alert Issued For Baltimore Grandmother, Grandson Maybe Missing Due to Storm
Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Baltimore grandmother and her grandson. Marthann Davis, 72, and 4-year-old Ashton Davis were reported missing Thursday, Aug. 4 around 9:45 p.m., police said. They were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40pm in a Red Kia...
Cooling Centers set up as Code Red Extreme Heat Alert to hit Baltimore next week
A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday in Baltimore City, and the Baltimore region, with heat index expected to reach upwards of 100 degrees.
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy, Grandmother, In Baltimore
Concern is growing for a missing 4-year-old and his grandmother after they failed to return after a major storm, authorities say. Ashton Davis, 4, and Marthann Davis, 72, were last seen around 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road, according to Baltimore police. The pair...
