ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

QB Rattler among newcomers ready to help South Carolina

By PETE IACOBELLI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DJSj_0h5FsNCy00

Spencer Rattler smiled broadly and sat up his chair thinking about South Carolina's first game a month away.

“I'm just ready to go,” the ex-Oklahoma quarterback said Thursday. “It's been some time since I played football, like, for real."

Rattler, who led the Sooners to a Big 12 title in 2020, is among several high-profile transfers who've joined the Gamecocks in the offseason. Rattler believes he and the others can help the program build on a 7-6 mark in coach Shane Beamer's debut season .

“He's preaching everything that's right. He's got this program going in the right direction,” said Rattler, who's known Beamer since he was an assistant at Oklahoma. “We're focused on day-by-day getting better.”

Rattler and his teammates reported for meetings and planning sessions before hitting the field for the first time Friday morning.

For Rattler, the change of scenery has brought a chance to show he's the leader who threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns two years ago ago instead of a starter who was benched in favor of Caleb Williams midway through the season.

Tight end Austin Stogner, Rattler's teammate at Oklahoma and now South Carolina, was on a December visit with Beamer researching his own transfer plans when he encouraged the quarterback to consider the Gamecocks.

“Now, we're both here,” Stogner said.

And Stogner's not the only addition. Tailback Christian Beal-Smith joined South Carolina after gaining 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons with Wake Forest. Receiver Corey Rucker transferred from Arkansas State, where he caught 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

The group, which also includes Georgia runner Lovesea Carroll and North Carolina State defensive end Terrell Dawkins, had blended in nicely through spring and summer sessions, according to Beamer.

“We're pretty far along,” Beamer said.

Part of that was the way Rattler and the others have kept their heads down to blend with their new teammates, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield said.

Rattler, a top-tier Heisman Trophy candidate for the Sooners this time a year ago, could've flaunted his celebrity or talked up his accomplishments at his new location.

“But he had the discipline to not rub anybody the wrong way," Satterfield said.

Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum seconds that. He sits next to Rattler in team meetings and has found a friendly player already invested in being a strong teammate. “He came in humble,” Wonnum said.

Beal-Smith, at 23 and a grad transfer, has also let his work habits do the talking, said running backs coach Montario Hardesty.

“He's been there to listen to the younger guys and he's been ready to help,” said Hardesty, the former 1,000-yard rusher at Tennessee.

Rattler has liked what he's seen of South Carolina's skill group. The bonding that started in spring workouts has continued into the summer and Rattler is confident he'll connect with them through the season.

It took Rattler a little time to shake off going from Heisman hopeful for a College Football Playoff contender last August to someone who mopped up in Sooner blowouts the second half of last season.

“I don't have to try and prove anything, just get ready to play with these guys,” he said. “That's the focus.”

South Carolina's offense used four starting quarterbacks, including former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland, because of injuries and inconsistencies. The Gamecocks were next to last in the Southeastern Conference in scoring offense (22.6 points a game) and pass offense (201.2 yards a game).

Rattler believes he can bring some stability and perspective to the position after what he went through a year ago.

“I've learned a lot, being a quarterback, going through the (transfer) portal, going through adversity, it's made me realize a lot of different things and see things differently,” he said. “Other than that, I'm the same guy ready to work and have fun.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

South Carolina football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Shane Beamer helped South Carolina football make a jump into bowl season early last year, so what’s in store for the Gamecocks in 2022?. Prior to the arrival of Shane Beamer in the 2021 season, South Carolina football suffered through a dismal 6-16 stretch that, frankly, felt rather hopeless for the Gamecocks faithful. They were largely non-competitive in the SEC as a whole and it seemed like a steep climb to get out of that position.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer outlines a host of bulletin board material for the Gamecocks

Shane Beamer is excited about what South Carolina has to offer this season, but the Gamecocks aren’t getting ahead of themselves this early in fall camp. “I’m happy with where we are now, but nobody’s walking around saying, ‘Hey man, we got picked fifth in the SEC East, let’s freaking go,” Beamer said. “All right, or there’s nobody on our team that made first-team SEC. There’s plenty of bulletin board and motivation that I can use as well because we’re not where we need to be right now, but we’re certainly on our way.”
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Aiken Standard

Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach

Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
AIKEN, SC
wpde.com

New leadership at Lamar as Silver Foxes moving forward

LAMAR, SC - Josh Pierce was hired during the off season replacing Chad Wilkes who left for Oceanside. No strangers to the program, Pierce served as the OC at Lamar for several years. Back at the Head Coach, Pierce inherits a program with a rich history. The standard is State...
LAMAR, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC East program becomes latest to sell season tickets at Costco

Costco this summer has gotten into the business of selling season tickets for college football programs, and the latest example hails from the SEC East. Two tickets for South Carolina home games are going for $89.99, which is described as 40 percent off. The price is similar to the other college football tickets Costco is selling online with two tickets for Rutgers games going for $99.99, 2 for Louisville for $69.99 and 2 for Fresno State at $74.99.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montario Hardesty
Person
Shane Beamer
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#North Carolina#American Football#Sooners#Gamecocks#Christian
coladaily.com

Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in a South Carolina jail. Police arrested Lason Butler on Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license. The lawsuit filed Wednesday […]
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community

Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
SUMTER, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Former Irmo Police Chief “End of Watch”

The Town of Irmo and the Irmo Police Department honored the passing of retired Irmo Police Chief David Graham this week. Graham was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as Police Chief from 1995-1998. He was known for his leadership abilities, great sense of humor and driving around with his car windows down, his left arm propped up on the driver’s side door, no matter the temperature.
IRMO, SC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy