John Legend ends friendship with Kanye West over Trump support

By Taylor Knight
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

“You’re fired!”

John Legend has resigned from his friendship with Kanye West over his 2020 White House bid and support of former President Donald Trump.

Legend could not give the friendship a “green light” anymore because “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”

The singer-songwriter spoke on CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod and said the pair weren’t “friends as much as we used to be.”

West heavily supported Trump while he was in office, wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and visiting him in the Oval Office .

The rapper believed by trusting God he could lead American politics, furthermore announcing his 2020 presidential campaign on Twitter under the Birthday Party, according to the Hill .

West didn’t appreciate the lack of support he received from loved ones while on the campaign trail.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

Many people were surprised how hard Kanye supported Trump throughout his presidency.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
West embraces Trump with a hug in the Oval Office.
Getty Images/ Ron Sachs
Legend could no longer entertain the tension between West’s political differences.
Twitter/kanyewest
From Dr. Seuss to Chrissy Teigen: The stars who got canceled in 2021

The brotherhood was straining for him. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” he said.

“Like, he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get,” Legend said of his old friend.

The “All of Me” artist avidly supported President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential election, speaking publicly and performing at their inaugural concert .

The father of two, plus a new baby on the way with wife , Chrissy Teigen — who often tends to find her way in the mix of drama — has a lot on his hands.

The musical duo worked on multiple songs together throughout their career.
WireImage for Songwriter's Hall

Although the singer actively voices his political views, he does not see a political career in his future anytime soon.

“I do not want to run for office. I definitely don’t want to do it now. I don’t envision myself wanting to do it in the future,” he insisted.

Legend enjoys making a difference politically and philanthropically through organizations he works with.

“I feel like I’m able to make a big impact through the work that I’m doing, and I like the way that I’m doing it now.”

