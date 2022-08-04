Audit of Department of Mobility and Infrastructure results in less roads paved

Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb's audit of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure shows inflation is affecting road maintenance.

Fewer streets will be paved this year than previously planned. Speaking during a press conference this morning, Lamb blamed inflation.

“The increase you see in petroleum product has a definite impact on paving and asphalt.”

Lamb says if the city wants to fulfill its current obligation city council will have to allocate more money to the department.

Lambs adds decreasing prices should help, but some sort of economic impact will be felt.

“They were at their highest at the peak of out paving season but by some estimates we could probably pave two or three miles less than what we were intending to pave based on current budget.”

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .