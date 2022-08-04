ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Audit of Department of Mobility and Infrastructure results in less roads paved

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiIhN_0h5Fs9w300

Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb's audit of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure shows inflation is affecting road maintenance.

Fewer streets will be paved this year than previously planned. Speaking during a press conference this morning, Lamb blamed inflation.

“The increase you see in petroleum product has a definite impact on paving and asphalt.”

Lamb says if the city wants to fulfill its current obligation city council will have to allocate more money to the department.

Lambs adds decreasing prices should help, but some sort of economic impact will be felt.

“They were at their highest at the peak of out paving season but by some estimates we could probably pave two or three miles less than what we were intending to pave based on current budget.”

