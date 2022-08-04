Thursday Night Forecast: Some rain possible tomorrow, very warm temps remain

TONIGHT: A few clouds and somewhat muggy. Low: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should be a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 97. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds here and there with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm with an isolated shower or two in the area. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.