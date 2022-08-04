Packers to host job fair, recruiting gameday and seasonal positions

Read on fox11online.com
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald […]
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Yardbarker
Packers S Darnell Savage injures right hamstring
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage said he's not worried about the right hamstring injury he sustained in Friday's "Family Night" session at Lambeau Field. "I don't think it's a concern," he told reporters after practice. "It's a fast-people injury. Some of those things you can't avoid. I'll just handle it the right way and listen to those guys back there and I'll be all right."
Bears OC Luke Getsy on Aaron Rodgers' use of psychedelics: 'I was not invited on those trips'
Before Luke Getsy was the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, he served as Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21. So Getsy knows Rodgers well. Rodgers is once again in the news — this time after sharing his experience using psychedelics during trips to South America...
Packers: Matt LaFleur could prove offensive doubters wrong this season
With the selection of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are slowly but surely rebuilding the receiving corps and trying to replace two key receivers who they lost in the offseason. The past three seasons with Matt LaFleur as head coach have been great. He led the...
Yardbarker
Romeo Doubs is emerging as a target for Aaron Rodgers
The Packers might have themselves an emerging playmaker who does not have the last name Lazard, Watkins, Cobb or even Watson. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, a star at Nevada, has played well in camp. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected him with 132nd overall pick in April's draft. He might...
Packers.com
Fans reminded to 'reset their preset' to Packers Radio Network affiliate stations ahead of 2022 season
With Packers football kicking off for the preseason next week and the regular season just over a month away, the team is reminding fans to "reset their preset" to their local Packers Radio Network affiliate station. Several changes to the Packers Radio Network are debuting this year, notably the addition...
