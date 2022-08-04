ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban has more to say about his ‘rebuilding year’ comment

By Michael Casagrande
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Rewinding Saban comments on injuries, positional battles

Good Sunday morning and welcome to the day they used to call media day at the Alabama football complex. The festivities begin with Nick Saban at 10 a.m. CT followed by defensive coordinator Pete Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Refresh the page for the latest from Saban. --...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Olympic legend at Alabama practice to speak to team

The parade of big-name speakers at Alabama’s preseason football camp began with a legend from outside the football world. Michael Phelps was at practice Saturday afternoon as shown in a picture posted to the Crimson Tide football program’s official Twitter account. The 37-year-old former swimmer holds the Olympic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Bulldogs#Wjox Fm
AL.com

As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs

Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy