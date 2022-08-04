Read on www.5newsonline.com
WanViking
1d ago
what makes alphabet community so special that they need to groom children into their lifestyle. live your life leave the rest of us alone
Reply(2)
6
Related
LGBTQ+ back-to-school event canceled due to safety concerns
An LGBTQ+ back-to-school festival is canceled due to safety concerns.
Arkansas woman gives away over 500 backpacks ahead of first day of school
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 2017, Tamara Fudge has braved the heat to make a profit selling watermelons in Arkansas— which is a tradition she's kept alive. "My father, the late Jessie Fudge, used to sell watermelons in the Dark Hollow community," Fudge said. She explained that...
List of NWA & River Valley back-to-school events
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the school year starting soon, many community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to offer school supplies and other necessities kids need to start the school year. Northwest Arkansas events:. First Friday: Back to School | Friday, August 5...
Teachers ready to begin new year at Fayetteville schools
Fayetteville Public Schools adds more than 100 new teachers ahead of the new school year. August 5 was the last day of orientation for the new teachers held at Fayetteville High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitbentonville.com
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
KTLO
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
5newsonline.com
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
KHBS
Arkansas Back to School Guide: What you need to know before students return to class
It's almost time for Arkansas students to head back to the classroom. 40/29 News is your back-to-school headquarters, keeping you updated as students return to class. Below is a look at what you'll need to know as school starts back up in Arkansas. Drive Safely. Students will start walking to...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Luggage drive benefiting NWA children in foster care
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Northwest Arkansas organizations have started hosting a luggage drive to provide foster children in the area with bags and suitcases to help take their belongings when they transition from one home to another. The luggage drive began Aug. 1 and will continue accepting donations of...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
Volunteers from Arkansas travel to aid in aftermath of deadly Kentucky floods
ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed 10 volunteers from Northwest Arkansas to Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning to aid in the aftermath of a flood that has killed at least 37. Sergeant Major Lance Nutt is the CEO and Founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The national nonprofit...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville seeks 12 volunteers for boards and committees
Fayetteville officials are looking to fill 12 positions on nine of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Animal Services Advisory Board, Fayetteville Arts Council, Historic District Commission and more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within the Fayetteville city...
Benton County to receive new EMS provider
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 9