Retired DC Police Lieutenant charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting during training

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
Two Teens Check Themselves Into Hospital With Gunshot Wounds After Mysterious Shooting: Police
Two teenage boys are recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The teens, ages 17 and 14, checked themselves into an area hospital seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Baltimore police. Both boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. It is...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
thedcpost.com
Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
Vigil honors slain Baltimore teen shot by 9-year-old; family seeks justice
Nykayla Strawder, just 15 years old, was outside of her home Saturday evening when a gun went off. A 9-year-old was charged in her death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Killed, One Hospitalized By Continued Gun Violence In Baltimore: Police
One man is dead and another is injured as Baltimore's shootings continue to rise, authorities say. An injured man was found after detectives were called to the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6, around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Officers were able...
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend gun violence includes shooting of mother and son in SW Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police are trying to piece together what happened in the shooting that left a mother and her son hurt. The shooting is frightening news for another mother who's doing what she can to protect her son. The mother on the front porch of her home...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman In Grave Condition After Baltimore Double Shooting: Police
Two victims were rushed to the hospital after a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. A 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were struck shortly before 11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street, according to Baltimore police. Upon arrival, officers located the victims...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
DC Gang Member Admits To Kidnapping Conspiracy That Led To Death Of 19-Year-Old
A 23-year-old D.C. resident and street gang member pleaded guilty to a first degree murder charge, officials said. In 2019, Jordan Moreno, "Joker", and two other members of the "Tiny Locos Surenos" group in the 18th Street gang, kidnapped a woman who they believed was associating with another gang, MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
Family says Baltimore man killed on way to volunteering at food pantry
Baltimore City detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in front of his home Monday morning.
Drug Dealer Busted With Illegal Weapon After Attempting To Flee In Baltimore: Police
A suspect is in custody after officers witnessed at least two parties conducting an alleged narcotics deal in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers observed the alleged transaction around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, on North Forest Park Avenue, according to Baltimore police. As officers observed the transaction, they noticed a visible...
WUSA
1 person killed, 2 injured in Prince George's County shooting
22 year-old Robert Earl Price was fatally shot in PG county, and two others were injured. Police are still searching for the gunman.
Comments / 2