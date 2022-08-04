It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s the origin story and where to get free cookies

Read on thegrio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
2 homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PBJ
Dan Langan shares two ice cream sandwich recipes with homemade no-churn ice cream.
I tried Hailey Bieber's trick for perfect chocolate-chip cookies, and butter doesn't make everything better
I used the model's easy butter hack for creating chocolate-chip cookies that are crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. But I wasn't sold.
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why You Should Think Twice About The Cherry Pie Filling At Cold Stone
Cold Stone Creamery has been a major competitor known for tasty ice cream since its inception in 1988, per the company's website. Founded by Donald and Susan Southerland, the frozen dessert chain creates all of its ice creams in-house, making it super simple to request exactly what your taste buds require from the base to those all-important mix-ins. As the brand revealed via PR Newswire, the most popular flavors in 2020 (in order) were Cake Batter™, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Mint, Classic Cookie Dough, and Cotton Candy. In January 2022, the company began offering its first vegan flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, a collaboration with Silk brand dairy-free milk (per VegNews).
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Pudding Cookies
Chocolate Pudding Cookies are packed with cocoa powder, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips, all baked into a big batch of delicious bakery-style dessert. Super soft and oozing with melted morsels, this easy chocolate cookie recipe is simple to prepare and takes only 10 minutes to cook. chocolate Pudding cookies...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
People
Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
"I’ve created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says the pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network’s Zoë Bakes. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can’t also eat it for breakfast"
This Hydrating Hair Mask With Over 11,000 Positive Reviews ‘Works Wonders’ On Making Your Hair Soft & Shiny
Click here to read the full article. There are masks for everything now: nails, face, and, of course, hair. Forever, it seemed like it was impossible to achieve Disney princess-level hair. However, after we discovered hair masks, our hair care routines went on a whole new level. Our locks feel nourished, shinier, and overall healthier — even after years of heat damage. However, all hair masks are not made equal. Some may not work for our hair type, be way too pricey, or may not even make a difference. However, our hair care routine changes dramatically when we find a hair...
Outdoor Voices is offering 30% off celebrity-approved activewear—but only for the next two days
Outdoor Voices activewear is celebrity approved and, right now, you can try it out for 30% off. Shop leggings, dresses, shorts, sports bras and more.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting Is a Must-Make Pumpkin Recipe for Fall
Welcome to fall! It's that time of year for all things pumpkin and apple. We'll start it off right with this delicious and easy recipe for Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting. The recipe comes from Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook: 16th Edition. I'm thrilled with having this cookbook on my shelf since it has so many classic (and updated) recipes that everyone likes to make again and again. I have so many recipes tagged to make for my family.
therecipecritic.com
Cookie Dough Frosting
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This scrumptious frosting is as sweet and irresistible as cookie dough! Add it to your favorite desserts for a pop of creamy decadence!. Once you use homemade frosting for all...
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: August ‘Veggies You Crave’ Series Includes Spinach Cake, Charred Corn Curd, Carrot Cake, and More Flavors at Salt & Straw for August
It’s a new month, which means new limited edition ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw, and the August series is called “Veggies You Crave.”. This series includes Corn Cake Batter w/ Pralined Hazelnuts; Spinach Cake w/ Chocolate Tahini Fudge; Green Fennel & Maple; Chared Corn Curd, Cotija & Tajin; and Red Chili Curry & Markrut Lime Crispy Rice (vegan).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recipesgram.com
Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0