Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO