County commissioner hosting town hall to discuss Miami homeless camp proposal

5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupThe New York ExclusiveMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Residents, local groups voice opposition to proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Virginia Key and local groups came together to voice their outrage over city officials’ proposal to turn the northern part of the island into a homeless encampment. Concerned parents and local groups held a protest on Saturday to make their voices heard...
NBC Miami
Protestors Rally Against Proposed Homeless Encampment On Virginia Key
Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. Esther Alonso owns a business there. “We’re gonna be kicked out of here,” said Alonso, owner of Virginia Key Outdoor...
Click10.com
Protests planned, Miami-Dade mayor responds over proposed Virginia Key homeless camp
MIAMI – A memo from Miami-Dade County’s mayor to members of the Board of County Commissioners adds yet another voice of concern for a proposed homeless encampment on Virginia Key. And this weekend, at least three groups will be on-site protesting the proposed “transition zone.”. Mayor Daniella...
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
Does support from conservative groups help — or hurt — in Democratic Broward?
In the hottest Broward election on the Aug. 23 ballot, a conservative group best known for opposing abortion rights lists Lauren Book as its “preferred” candidate in her contest with Barbara Sharief. Book’s campaign does not see the rating as helpful. The Book-Sharief race is one of many contests in which the conservative group Florida Family Action is making suggestions to voters in the ...
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
WSVN-TV
In 1st address as M-DCPS superintendent, Dotres lists priorities ahead of start of classes
MIAMI (WSVN) - In his first address as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Jose Dotres said the district’s focus in the upcoming school year will be to connect with and inspire students. Dotres’ speech, delivered Friday at Miami Senior High School, was his first as M-DCPS superintendent....
State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade superintendent addresses security in back-to-school remarks
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose L. Dotres encouraged teachers to “connect and inspire” in an address Friday ahead of students’ return to the classroom Aug 17. In a news conference afterward, he addressed school security concerns. It was part of a large district...
Click10.com
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County will help 48 beagles rescued from a medical research facility in Virginia find new homes in South Florida. The pups made the trip from Virginia and arrived late Thursday night. 4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
miamitimesonline.com
Warehousing homeless on Virginia Key Beach an insult
Enumerating all the awful contained in Commissioner Joe Carollo’s proposal to build a homeless encampment on Virginia Key is nearly mind boggling, but we’re going to get to the point. The unmistakable racist overtones of warehousing homeless people at one of Miami-Dade County’s most important Black heritage sites...
Airlines struggling with shortages want to recruit more diverse pilots. This HBCU could be a solution.
At Florida Memorial University, a small historically Black university in Miami Gardens, Tremaine Johnson is training to become one of the country’s few Black pilots. Less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black, according to one report, making Johnson’s decision to become a pilot — rather than an air traffic controller, as he’d originally intended — notable. His choice also comes at a particularly crucial time, as airlines around the country experience a pilot shortage due to cutbacks during the pandemic.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
communitynewspapers.com
The Launching of Miramar Local Government Academy
On May 10, 2022, the City of Miramar launched its Local Government Academy. The City’s Go Local Government Academy (GLGA) is a program designed to offer its residents and all interested participants an opportunity to learn how their local government works and how they can get more involved in their city.
Click10.com
August 2022 Community Events Calendar
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
