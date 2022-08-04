Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex

Read on www.wtol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Troopers Believe Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash On Airport Highway In Swanton
Swanton – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive, within the Village of Swanton, Lucas County. The crash occurred on August 5th, 2022 at approximately 10:03p.m. A black KIA Optima driven by Patience Chaney, age 45...
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
One woman killed in two-car crash on Airport Hwy. in Swanton Twp.
SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
sent-trib.com
Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
WTOL-TV
Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide
Police say 22-year-old Daevon Higgs was shot at least four times. A murder warrant was issued for Higgs on Tuesday related to the death of Catherine Craig.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
hollandsfj.us
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shot on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city's east side. The shooting happened in the block of Bradford, near 8 Mile and Hoover. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found...
thevillagereporter.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Girl From Burning Car In Fulton County
HONOR WHERE HONOR IS DUE … On August 2, 2022, this picture was taken of the people who found themselves suddenly knit together in a rescue situation on June 5, 2022. Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, seen in the upper left corner of the photo, joined the group for the picture to show their pride and gratefulness for the excellent work done by both citizens and official first responders. In the back row after Miller are Mike Riegsecker, Wauseon Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Galbraith. The middle row, left to right, has Tyler Bernath, Ben Johnston, Jason Wanemacher, Katie Wanemacher and Deputy Brian Marvin. In the front row are Deputy Craig Bailey, Paramedic Jed Bowers, and McKayla Parker.
huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
13abc.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Comments / 0