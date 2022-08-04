Read on www.tri-cityherald.com
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place
Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Says Goodbye To COVID-19
Two years ago, Disney Parks faced something they’d never encountered before and probably never imagined could happen. An unprecedented global pandemic occurred, causing the Happiest Place on Earth to close its doors. This was the first time Walt Disney World shut down due to an illness. Disney’s Orlando Theme...
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback
When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com
Multi-Million Dollar Disney Mansion Sells After Reducing Price by $4 Million
Many Walt Disney World fans dream about the day they can live so close to the theme parks that they can pop in whenever they have the urge (now, of course, as long as they have a reservation). If you have the budget, Disney Imagineers made that possible with the creation of the exclusive estate, Golden Oak. Golden Oak Estates is located less than two miles from the entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort, with homes starting at around $2, but many homes are worth — and sell — for a lot more than that.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Updates ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ and ‘Festival of the Lion King’ Showtimes
Walt Disney World has updated the showtimes for “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom and “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Every day through August 11, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will be performed at 12:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. It was previously scheduled to be performed at 11:10 a.m. on August 7, 8, and 11.
WDW News Today
Imagineering Files Permits for Theming Installation at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney Imagineering filed two new permits for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new restaurant coming soon to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One permit is for “themed facades,” which could refer to the facade visible in the above concept art. Another permit is for...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida Closing Temporarily Later This Month
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in Universal Studios Florida will be temporarily closed beginning August 21. The closure will last through August 25, with it scheduled to reopen to guests on August 26. This is presumably for a standard refurbishment. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
