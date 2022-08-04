ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place

Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Says Goodbye To COVID-19

Two years ago, Disney Parks faced something they’d never encountered before and probably never imagined could happen. An unprecedented global pandemic occurred, causing the Happiest Place on Earth to close its doors. This was the first time Walt Disney World shut down due to an illness. Disney’s Orlando Theme...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback

When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Multi-Million Dollar Disney Mansion Sells After Reducing Price by $4 Million

Many Walt Disney World fans dream about the day they can live so close to the theme parks that they can pop in whenever they have the urge (now, of course, as long as they have a reservation). If you have the budget, Disney Imagineers made that possible with the creation of the exclusive estate, Golden Oak. Golden Oak Estates is located less than two miles from the entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort, with homes starting at around $2, but many homes are worth — and sell — for a lot more than that.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Updates ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ and ‘Festival of the Lion King’ Showtimes

Walt Disney World has updated the showtimes for “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom and “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Every day through August 11, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will be performed at 12:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. It was previously scheduled to be performed at 11:10 a.m. on August 7, 8, and 11.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL

