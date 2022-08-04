Read on www.newschannel6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning. We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday....
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -For your Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a low of 75 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.
newschannel6now.com
Quanah Parker mural finished following heat delays
The fire happened near Schmoker Road and Sullivan Road, to the west of Burkburnett. West Bend fire began on July 19 near the Wichita County, Clay County and Archer County lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
vernonrecord.com
Gearing up for Summer’s Last Blast
The 33rd edition of Summer’s Last Blast, hosted by the Vernon Street Machines and Classics Association, will be back on the streets of Vernon this year as the event takes place Aug. 11, 12, and 13. Jim Gryseels, VSMCA president, said he expects as many if not more participants...
Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week
Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
kswo.com
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
newschannel6now.com
Tip a Cop raises over $2,700 for Special Olympics Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $2,700 were raised during last week’s Tip a Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse. The event took place statewide with the help of police officers collecting donations for Special Olympics Texas. In total, over $250,000 were raised in the Lone Star State. Since 2008,...
newschannel6now.com
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
kswo.com
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
WFFD marks increase in fires caused by transients
Fire officials said several of the recent house fires on abandoned properties have been caused by transients or people who aren't supposed to be there.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County sees high savings on energy use for its facilities
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those wondering if your tax dollars are going toward higher energy costs can rest easy tonight. Wichita County’s energy provider gave a presentation Friday showing the county is projected to save over $200,000 this year on energy usage. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 5
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 275 cases and 280 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 5. Nine Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0