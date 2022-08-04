ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Dept. of Corrections hiring for multiple positions across the Panhandle

By Jenna Maddox
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 1

Related
washingtoncounty.news

NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers

With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMNF

MidPoint: The Bones of The Dozier School

Florida’s Dozier School for Boys was open for 111 years in Marianna, Florida, and had a long history of terror, abuse, and disappearances. The school closed in 2011, but the search for the bones and identities of over 50 boys in unnamed graves still continues. This week on Midpoint forensic anthropologist and author Erin Kimmerle spoke about the ongoing search.
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
American Children's Campaign

New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door

Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Rooms With A Purpose looking for volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help. Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses. “Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Corrections#Dept#Corrections Officers#Panhandle#Gulf Coast State College#Fdc
WMBB

Church gives out 275 backpacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rock Solid Church hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday morning in hopes of specifically helping students of Waller Elementary. This is the second year the church has held a backpack giveaway event “Last year was the first year that we started this program and it was such a success,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Teachers, bus drivers needed in Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 40 teaching jobs are open in Northwest Florida with one week before the start of the academic school year. Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said they hired 235 educators over the summer, which is more than usual, but still need more. “Right now we have about 43 […]
NICEVILLE, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy