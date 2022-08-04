FL Dept. of Corrections hiring for multiple positions across the Panhandle

Read on www.mypanhandle.com
washingtoncounty.news
NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers
With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
Eastern Shipbuilding looks to increase business after losing the Coast Guard contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding group hopes their protest of the Coast Guard cutter contract bidding process goes their way. But management is preparing in case it doesn’t. Eastern is currently building the first four cutters of the three-phase contract. The full contract is for 25 cutters. The company is simultaneously looking for […]
WMNF
MidPoint: The Bones of The Dozier School
Florida’s Dozier School for Boys was open for 111 years in Marianna, Florida, and had a long history of terror, abuse, and disappearances. The school closed in 2011, but the search for the bones and identities of over 50 boys in unnamed graves still continues. This week on Midpoint forensic anthropologist and author Erin Kimmerle spoke about the ongoing search.
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door
Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
A War Of Words After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren
Only six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan
Rooms With A Purpose looking for volunteers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help. Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses. “Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton […]
Church gives out 275 backpacks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rock Solid Church hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday morning in hopes of specifically helping students of Waller Elementary. This is the second year the church has held a backpack giveaway event “Last year was the first year that we started this program and it was such a success,” […]
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Schedules Two Special Meeting in August 2022
The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will hold two special meetings in August 2022. The first will be a workshop on Thursday, August 18 from 3PM to 5:30PM to address details of the CRA’s Strategic Plan, the Residential Grant Program, and to begin formulating a Policies and Procedures Manual. The...
Teachers, bus drivers needed in Northwest Florida
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 40 teaching jobs are open in Northwest Florida with one week before the start of the academic school year. Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said they hired 235 educators over the summer, which is more than usual, but still need more. “Right now we have about 43 […]
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
Cut Backs In Smoking Hits Florida Tobacco Settlement Revenues
Florida likely will see lower-than-expected revenues from a landmark settlement with the tobacco industry because fewer people are smoking or smokers are cutting back. State economists on Friday released a report that lowered projected payments over the next decade from the 1997 settlement. “Overall, expected
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
click orlando
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
Andrew Warren To Hold Press Conference In Cold Case Murder, Post Suspension From Florida Gov. DeSantis
This afternoon, Andrew Warren will announce a major development in connection with a cold case murder investigation that was launched by the Hillsborough State Attorney Office’s Conviction Review Unit, according to a press release. This press conference comes after his suspension announcement on Thursday by Gov.
