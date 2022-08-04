ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scorebook Live

Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land cousin of NFL star

The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, led by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore, a candidate to become the top overall prospect in the country. But with just 13 commitments so far, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still have a lot to accomplish this recruiting cycle. ...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

WATCH: Dallin Holker reels in highlight grab during day 1 of Camp Kalani

BYU football is officially back, ladies and gentlemen. The Cougars officially opened up Camp Kalani for the 2022 season today with their first preseason practice. There were no pads and there were plenty of players who were still waiting official clearance before they join the team for the year, but it was still BYU football, and that's worth celebrating.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy