ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach’s NFT-Themed Restaurant Still Accepts Crypto For Now

By Samson Amore
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLY7r_0h5Fpvfh00

The “crypto winter” might be rolling in, but the founders of Food Fighters Universe are staring the storm in the face and boldly claiming now is actually the time to double down on digital assets.

Food Fighters Universe, which bills itself as the first NFT-themed restaurant group, was started just four months ago by co-founders Andy Nguyen, COO Phillip Huynh and “chief megaphone” Kevin Seo.

The restaurant does still accept crypto, despite a recent Los Angeles Times article where a reporter described visiting the site and said staff weren’t accepting Ethereum or ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency linked to Bored Apes. Nguyen and Seo told dot.LA the reporter just happened to visit the store when their systems were temporarily down for maintenance, and said they’re still taking crypto as payment.

“It was timing and miscommunication,” Seo claimed. “[The LA Times] happened to stop by when we were in NYC doing an activation with Bored & Hungry and we were accepting crypto payments in New York and there was a technical issue on the west coast we were unaware of.”

“The best time to accept crypto is in a bear market, that’s when you make your most money,” said Nguyen, a restaurateur known best for his involvement in Los Angeles’ Afters Ice Cream chain.

Seo told dot.LA the restaurant plans to accept more forms of crypto as payment in coming months. And though the co-founders wouldn’t disclose the restaurant’s revenue, Seo noted they had plans to open a second Bored & Hungry location in Seoul, South Korea this fall—the store’s first international expansion.

It’s important to note that accepting crypto isn’t the only thing that makes Bored & Hungry a web3-adjacent enterprise: the restaurant’s theme is based around Bored Ape Yacht Club, the controversial NFT collection from Yuga Labs.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady and Seth Green have openly endorsed the apes, while critics (like web designer and Azaelia Banks’ ex-boyfriendRyder Ripps) claim the project is rooted in racism or Nazi iconography – something Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz strongly denies.

“I think it's just he said, she said, people digging,” Nguyen said when asked about the allegations. “[Bored Ape] is the most popular brand out there, it is what it is.”

In creating the restaurant, Nguyen had to meet the Bored Ape founders and spoke with one of them (he didn’t say which one) to get their official endorsement, and added, “he didn’t seem crazy.”

Despite the unsavory accusations and impending crypto crash, the series of 1,000 humanoid ape cartoons is quite possibly the most popular NFT brand out there, with sales surpassing $1 billion earlier this year. That’s why Nguyen and his team chose to purchase three Bored Ape NFTs earlier this year for roughly $330,000 and theme their Long Beach hamburger joint around them.

The price floor for Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs continues to fluctuate. After peaking at a high of roughly 149 Ethereum in early May, the project is now down to 81.75 ETH. Decrypt reported in June the collection dropped 47%, falling below a $100,000 floor price for the first time since August 2021.

Nguyen said the desire to link with the Bored Ape brand was rooted in its widespread appeal.

“We are going to be gunning for the top 10 [most] popular coins out there,” Seo told dot.LA, while acknowledging the percentage of people actually purchasing their lunch with crypto is still miniscule.

“Adoption is still going to take a long time,” Seo said. “We're going to continue to push it, even though it's being used very minimally. It's not a huge percentage of anything. Some folks want to do it and just having the option feels good, and we hope that that will lead to more adoption.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dot.LA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Everytable Scoops $55M, L’Attitude Gains $100M

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

A Veggie Affair – He worked in restaurants. She worked as a nutritionist. Their union yielded lil’ Vegerie Redondo Beach

In the summer of 2018, at Gracias Madre, a vegan Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood, she started to see him differently. Scarlett Curtis sat across the table from her longtime friend, Jason Cervantes, who was then the director of food and beverage at Hotel Maya in Long Beach. She met him in 2008 when they both worked at Kincaid’s on the Redondo Beach pier, her as a hostess and him as a server. From then on, whenever he wasn’t in a relationship, he was trying to get her to see him differently.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Restaurants
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

The “influencer house” concept was born out of practicality (and admittedly took inspiration from the “startup house” conceit already popular among tech founders). The best way to beef up the following of a hot new creator is to pair them in videos with other, already-established creators who in turn grant them greater exposure to a wider audience. What better way to team up like-minded groups of young influencers than sticking them all in a house together, so they make collaborations around the clock?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Green
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

L’Attitude Ventures Closes $100M Fund Aimed At US-based Latino Founders

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-5-2022 to 8-7-2022]

This August 5-7 in L.A. includes House of Dragon at NHM, Steep Summer Market in Chinatown, Angel City Avocado Fest, Getty Garden Concerts for Kids, Jerk Fest LA, Concerts in the Dome at Mt. Wilson, Back to the Future at The Bowl, a new D*Face exhibition, and more. Explore more options below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Nft#Hamburger#Food Drink#Web3#Nft Themed Restaurant#Los Angeles Times#Bored Hungry
fsrmagazine.com

Kai Lounge to Open in Huntington Beach, California

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
dot.LA

Niche Launches Web3 Social Platform, Raises $1.8M

Niche wants to bring Web3 communities together. After raising $1.8 million in a pre-seed round led by MetaWeb, the Los Angeles and New York-based platform launched the beta version of its decentralized, user-owned social media site. Alumni Ventures Group and a NEAR Foundation grant completed the funding, allowing the site to move into its beta stage. CEO Christopher Gulczynski and CTO Zaven Nahapetyan, bringing their respective Tinder and Facebook experience, turned to Web3 as an alternative to ad-driven social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
randomlengthsnews.com

Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
LONG BEACH, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy