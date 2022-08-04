Read on www.yardbarker.com
Gators HC Billy Napier Explains Decision to Bring Back DT Chris Thomas Jr.
The Florida Gators brought back defensive tackle Chris Thomas after initially leaving him off of the roster following the spring.
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp
Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
Panthers DE Marquis Haynes leaves practice on cart
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes left practice on a cart Saturday after an apparent leg injury. Haynes, 28, was seen grabbing at his left knee before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. "I have no update on Marquis. We have to get all the testing and all...
LSU football: Brian Kelly declines to name starting QB, says 'they're all anxious'
The LSU Tigers have a very interesting quarterback battle between Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and even returning Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Head coach Brian Kelly has yet to name a starter though as LSU opened fall camp this week. In fact, Kelly was quick to say there was a lot of work to be done before the team makes any final decisions.
Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."
In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
