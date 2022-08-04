ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp

Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Yardbarker

Panthers DE Marquis Haynes leaves practice on cart

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes left practice on a cart Saturday after an apparent leg injury. Haynes, 28, was seen grabbing at his left knee before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. "I have no update on Marquis. We have to get all the testing and all...
247Sports

LSU football: Brian Kelly declines to name starting QB, says 'they're all anxious'

The LSU Tigers have a very interesting quarterback battle between Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and even returning Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Head coach Brian Kelly has yet to name a starter though as LSU opened fall camp this week. In fact, Kelly was quick to say there was a lot of work to be done before the team makes any final decisions.
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."

In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
