Safety big focus as kids at Mesa Public Schools return to the classroom

3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Glendale families receive free school supplies as prices on goods increase
Stonepoint Community Church in Glendale stepped up to give away more than a thousand backpacks stuffed with school supplies for families in need.
azbigmedia.com
Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa
Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
chandleraz.gov
Chandler Fire offers free emergency preparedness training to residents
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler Fire Department is offering a free training course for Chandler residents who want to learn how to take care of themselves, their family, neighborhood, and community during an emergency or disaster. This Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course provides community members with hands-on and classroom instruction over two consecutive Saturdays. Courses include fire safety, utility control, light search and rescue, basic medical care and more.
AZFamily
Phoenix Children’s first in state to use new ear tube placement device
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
Deputies searching for man that went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, Ariz. — Deputies are searching for a man who went under the water while swimming and did not resurface at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies said they were notified around 2 p.m. of a man that did not resurface from the water in the Humbug Cove area of the lake.
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
KTAR.com
Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
Pinal County residents are getting a new route, alleviating traffic
Meridian ConstructionRay Telles, PIO for the Public works Department. (Pinal County, AZ) The meridian project started in August 2021 and is coming to an end this summer. The meridian needed to be done around this time since State Route 24 (SR 24) was also opening.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Maricopa County hiring election workers ahead of November
With 99 percent of the primary election ballots already counted, Maricopa County officials are already looking ahead to the general election in November. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in Phoenix
(Phoenix) — Starbucks employees at the 7th Avenue and Roosevelt store in Phoenix voted overwhelmingly against unionizing on Wednesday amid a nationwide effort from employees of the coffee chain to unionize.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
kyma.com
Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
12news.com
Pinal County hires new elections director amid primary election controversy
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Pinal County has hired a new elections director amid a "deeply embarrassing" primary election day ballot shortage controversy, county officials said in a press release on Thursday. The county has hired now-former recorder Virginia Ross...
