North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima

DC Ryder
2d ago
According to my grandmother who was also from David county, he almost became my grandfather. I can’t confirm it’s true, but she said they did date for a short while.
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
FOX Carolina
Navy sailor from NC lost overboard in Baltic Sea
N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Navy released the name of a sailor from North Carolina who was lost overboard during training in the Baltic Sea. Seaman recruit David L. Spearman was assigned to the USS Arleigh Burke when he went overboard on August 1. Spearman reported to the USS...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
Rare white turtle found on North Carolina beach
OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found last month along a North Carolina beach, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
Wind turbines could one day be built off North Carolina coast, powering thousands of homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper made another pitch for clean energy in our state Thursday. This time, with wind turbines. You've likely seen the big windmills if you've driven through vast farmland in parts of the country. Wind turbines turn wind into energy. Imagine them in the ocean...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer.
mynews13.com
N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina
STACKER – The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York […]
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
wunc.org
Mudbug menace: how crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them
A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
