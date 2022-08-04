GETTING ANSWERS: Differentiating charges on your electric bill

Read on www.ksla.com
Related
KTBS
Search for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting
HOOKS, Texas - Authorities continue to search for a gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy. Sheriff officials say the deputy was allegedly shot by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, on Saturday night off U.S. Highway 59 in Texarkana, Texas. The...
KLTV
Mims Water Supply rescinds boil water notice
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Mims Water Supply in Cass County has rescinded the boil water notice. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Previous: Mims Water Supply issues boil water...
ktoy1047.com
Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker
One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The Pioneer Days Festival will start next weekend in New Boston. A former...
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
hopeprescott.com
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hazardous cargo leaks from large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers. The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. A hazmat company helped […]
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
txktoday.com
Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination
ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
KTAL
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Mount Pleasant 17-year-old arrested for pounds of marijuana, ‘altered’ guns
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant teen was arrested for being in possession of over five pounds of marijuana, an illegal controlled substance and guns after receiving a tip. Officials with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office said after looking into the information, deputies determined there was probable cause to seek a search warrant. […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fatal shooting suspect still at-large
HOOKS, Texas — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Saturday is still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Horatio, Arkansas. According to Sheriff Jeff Neal via the Texarkana Gazette, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man pointed gun at clerk, threatened to shoot up store
TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Free Backpacks? It’s The ‘Back to School Backpack Giveaway’ August 12
As parents secretly look forward to the kids returning to school the amount of money spent on student school supplies is crazy. Oh, the stress of it all. That's why it's great to see that there will be a Back to School Backpack Giveaway coming on Saturday, August 12 in Texarkana.
txktoday.com
Final Farmers Market of the Season this Saturday in Downtown Texarkana
It’s the ending of a season, and although the weather hasn’t let up, it’s time to say goodbye to our favorite local vendors downtown this Saturday at the final Farmers Market of the summer. To tie it all together, the Farmers Market is hosting a Salsa contest, with tasting beginning at 9AM. Be sure to come down and support your local vendors TOMORROW morning bright and early, and get your vote on for the best salsa in Texarkana.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 3-9
July 3• Jaterria A Sheppard, of Lone Star, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for theft of property (less than ...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
KSLA
Redwater ISD teachers win honors as regional Teachers of the Year in east Texas
REDWATER, TEXAS (KSLA) - Redwater ISD swept the field for the regional Teachers of the Year awards. Two teachers from the Redwater Independent School District (RISD) have both won honors as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year, Courtney Beck, and Secondary Teacher of the Year, Tanya Terry. The region they are honored in is Region VIII Education Service Center (ESC). Both teachers are now part of a group of 40 regional Teachers of the Year to be considered for the six state finalists.
Comments / 2