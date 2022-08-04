ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in Jeannette from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

By Ross Guidotti
 3 days ago

Man found dead in Jeannette from possible carbon monoxide poisoning 01:49

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Jeannette from what his family suspects is carbon monoxide poisoning.

The call for help came in around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home on Wiley Avenue. The victim was found unresponsive next to a portable generator in his basement.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the home as police and the coroner's office processed the scene.

A family member said it appeared the 39-year-old man was trying to vent exhaust from a portable generator in his basement when he died. The man's stepfather said he couldn't even walk a few feet into the home before feeling the effects of the fumes.

The cause and manner of death haven't been determined, but it appears to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die of carbon monoxide poisoning every year, with 50,000 heading to the emergency room for CO poisoning every year.

