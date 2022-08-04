SPX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ SPX Corp. (SPXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $354 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.4 million.

