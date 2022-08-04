Akebia Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 41 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.48.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA