Read on www.boxingscene.com
Related
BoxingNews24.com
What will Teofimo Lopez’s excuse be if he loses to Pedro Campa?
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez has had a difficult time admitting that he was beaten by the better man on the night of his loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. After the defeat, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) blamed the loss on four different injuries that he fought with.
BoxingNews24.com
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford doesn’t sound confident Errol Spence fight will get made
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford slipped up on the truth, revealing that negotiations for a mega-fight with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr aren’t going well. In an interview on Thursday, Crawford said a fight between him and Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) can happen “down the...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Tyson Fury Against Anthony Joshua Is The Biggest Fight In History Of The Sport
Eddie Hearn has enjoyed several hearty laughs while reading Tyson Fury’s recent comments. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed last weekend that he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua for free if Joshua avenges his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury also stated that he would want a domestic showdown with Joshua to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, where fans could enter free of charge, and to air on free television, not pay-per-view.
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman wants Erislandy Lara fight at 154
By Dan Ambrose: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he wants to go up to 154 to challenge WBA secondary junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara for the sake of becoming a two-division world champion. The talented Cuban Lara is a young 39, and he might have too much talent...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
Boxing Scene
Esparza: No Longer Women's Boxing; It's Women Boxing And With Respect
Marlen Esparza finds herself in the only title fight on a show for her second straight ring appearance. Four months after scoring her biggest win to date on a card headlined by Ryan Garcia, Houston’s Esparza aims to steal the show from local hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The reigning lineal/WBA/WBC flyweight champion defends against mandatory challenger Eva Guzman (19-1-1, 11KOs) on a DAZN card where every other participant is male but whose credentials pale in comparison to what Esparza has been able to achieve on both the pro and amateur stage.
Boxing Scene
Jonas vs. Burghult 154-Pound Unification Bout Set, September 3 In Liverpool
Natasha Jonas landed a title unification bout and a homecoming in one fell swoop. The 38-year-old Liverpool native will remain at junior middleweight, where she puts her WBO title on the line against WBC titlist Patricia Berghult. The two-belt clash will land on an already confirmed September 3 Sky Sports broadcast from M&S Bank Arena in her Liverpool hometown, BOXXER announced Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Benn: Thurman May As Well Retire; Can't Blame Him For Not Wanting To Fight
Conor Benn does not begrudge Keith Thurman for not necessarily jumping at the chance to swap punches in the ring together. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, conceded that the risk-reward calculus as it pertains to himself does not make sense for a proven, former champion like Thurman. The native of Clearwater, Florida, has long been mentioned by Benn and his promoter Eddie Hearn as a top opponent but Thurman himself has rarely ever mentioned the Brit.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz vs. Michael McKinson - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Golden Boy's knockout sensation and the pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain took part in the official weigh-in for their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Tyrone McKenna Edges Chris Jenkins On Points In Fan-Friendly Co-Feature In Belfast
Chris Jenkins came back from the second knockout defeat of his career Saturday night and thought he had pulled off an upset in his opponent’s hometown. When the scorecards were read, however, Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna was announced as the winner by unanimous decision over the tough Welshman in their 10-round welterweight fight on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena Belfast. Judges John Latham (96-95), Victor Loughlin (97-94) and Mark Lyson (96-95) all scored their fan-friendly battle for McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs), who entered the ring as a 6-1 favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum wants Beterbiev to fight Bivol vs. Ramirez winner for undisputed at 175
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’ll give unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to fight for the undisputed championship against the winner of the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fight. Before the undisputed 175-lb championship can happen, Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: I Was Headhunting, Should Have Been Chopping Down That Tree
Vergil Ortiz Jr. was less bothered by how long it took to produce his latest victory than the approach he took to get the job done. By his own admission, the 24-year-old contender from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas got ahead of himself in an eventual ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson. The battle of unbeaten welterweights marked Ortiz’s first fight in 51 weeks, clearly eager to please his adoring fans at Dickies Arena in nearby Fort Worth. He eventually closed the show to keep alive his perfect knockout to win ratio, though not entirely pleased with his approach.
Boxing Insider
Conlan Returns With Decision Win Over Marriaga
Featherweight Michael Conlan has erased all questions regarding whether or not he’d ever return to form after being knocked out earlier this year in a title fight with Leigh Wood. For on Saturday, the 17-1 Irishman impressed a live Belfast audience by simply outboxing – and even dropping – the 30-6 Miguel Marriaga in a ten rounder.
Boxing Scene
Arum Optimistic About Staging Lomachenko-Stevenson Next Year: 'Both Guys Want That Fight'
Bob Arum is hoping to make an obvious, fan-friendly match-up a reality by the end of next year. The head of Top Rank Inc. was recently asked by FightHype.com about the future of Shakur Stevenson, the unified 130-pound titlist from Newark, New Jersey. Asked if a showdown with Ryan Garcia might be in the cards, Arum demurred, citing the fact he does not promote Garcia; the 23-year-old lightweight is backed by rival outfit Golden Boy Promotions.
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza Has a Chance at Some Spotlight
No one should ever wish for the misfortune of others. That doesn’t mean one can’t recognize that a silver lining sometimes comes with the bad luck of others. This week, headlines would have been dominated by the now canceled Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. It would have meant a lot of attention for the intended chief support bout, the return of featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. One fight removed from her narrow superfight loss to Katie Taylor, Serrano earned every bit of attention she would have had.
Boxing Scene
RV Deniega Blasts Out Sonny Boy Jaro in Four Rounds
Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City - Sanman’s unbeaten prospect RV Deniega now (W7 KO4 L0) dominated former World Boxing Council (WBC) world flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro and ended the fight in the fourth round. Their clash was a supporting bout of the Edward Heno versus Renoel Pael clash.
Boxing Scene
McKinson: I'm Coming Into The Lion's Den To Tame The Lion
Vergil Ortiz Jr. has yet to enjoy the feeling of tarnishing another fighter’s unblemished record. Michael McKinson believes that to be a significant edge in his favor heading into this weekend’s clash of unbeaten welterweights. England’s McKinson (22-0, 2KOs) represents a different look for Ortiz (18-0, 18KOs), a...
Boxing Scene
Padraig McCrory Drops Marco Antonio Periban Three Times, Stops Him In Fifth Round
Padraig McCrory made Marco Antonio Periban wish Saturday night that he hadn’t made this transatlantic trip. McCrory dropped Periban three times, once in the second round and twice during the fifth round, before referee Mark Lyson stopped their 10-round super middleweight match on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena Belfast. The official time of the stoppage was 2:14 of the fifth round.
Boxing Scene
Jack Catterall Enters Multi-Fight Agreement With BOXXER, Secures Josh Taylor Rematch
Jack Catterall has taken every necessary step to secure a second chance at a lasting impression. The top-rated junior welterweight has entered a multi-fight agreement with BOXXER, the UK promotional outfit confirmed Friday morning. The move allows the 29-year-old British southpaw to enter a rematch with lineal/IBF/WBO 140-pound king Josh Taylor, which will air later this year on a Sky Sports platform.
Comments / 0