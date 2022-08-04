Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $53.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $406.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $405 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion.

