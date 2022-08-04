ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Inclusive rowing helps change the lives of people with disabilities

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago
WHEC TV-10

Bike ride to support first responders' mental health will honor fallen RPD Officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.
FAIRPORT, NY
WUHF

Happier at Home: Home modifications

Marie Rodriguez of Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to talk about home modifications that can help older adults in a comfortable environment. For more information visit happierathome.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
wxxinews.org

Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester

In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community job fair at Thurston YMCA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, along with the YMCA of Greater Rochester, will be hosting a Community Job Fair. The event will be on Thursday, August 11, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the YMCA Neighborhood Center at 597 Thurston Road, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

FLCC expands education, training to local libraries

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Finger Lakes Community College is expanding its rural outreach program by offering advanced manufacturing and computer courses in the fall at the Clifton Springs Library and Macedon Public Library. “As the library director and vice president of the Wayne County Business Council, I am acutely aware...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Variety of food at Greece Food Truck Rodeo

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece Food Truck Rodeo welcomed the community to come out and try the 13 food trucks that rolled into town for the evening. Rochester-favorite the Skycoasters were on stage at the Greece Town Hall campus. The event was free. The Greece town supervisor says...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

County proposes discount at Seneca Park Zoo for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County officials are considering reducing the cost of zoo admission for military veterans. Under the plan, veterans and up to four guests would pay $5 to visit the Seneca Park Zoo. County Executive Adam Bello said 32,000 veterans live here and said it's a...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
wxxinews.org

New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Marshall Boxes honored with NYS historic business designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business has been honored with a New York State historic business designation. Marshall Boxes is a multi-generational, family-owned business that provides custom packing services. Senator Jeremy Cooney honored marshall boxes Tuesday for the for decades-long investment and service it has provided to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions

HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

George Eastman Museum receives $249,935 grant to create new galleries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - George Eastman Museum received a $249,935 grant for their project to create galleries related to George Eastman and the history of photographic technology. “Aligned with our strategic plan, this project will transform the experience of visiting the museum,” said Bruce Barnes, PhD, Ron and Donna Fielding...
ROCHESTER, NY

