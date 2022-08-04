Woman Receives ‘Exceptional Sentence’ for Killing Boyfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter in ‘Homicide by Abuse’

Read on lawandcrime.com
Yolanda Mercado
2d ago
Let’s hope she gets hers here on earth pay back during her jail time is justice for that poor little girl
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
