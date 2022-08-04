ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Fentanyl exposure sends Kansas officer to hospital

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 2 days ago

OSAWATOMIE ( KSNT ) – A police officer with the Osawatomie Police Department was rushed to a hospital after exposure to fentanyl earlier this week.

According to the Osawatomie Police Department, it happened just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the 800 block of First Street. Officers stopped a vehicle and investigated the driver for the possibility of driving under the influence.

During contact with the suspects in the vehicle, one OPD officer was believed to have been exposed to an unknown substance and became ill and disoriented. The officer exhibited symptoms consistent with high-level opioid exposure and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the OPD.

One suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possessed of certain stimulants, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The unknown substance the officer was exposed to was field tested. It tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, according to the OPD.

According to OPD Assistant Chief of Police William Bradshaw, even a small amount of fentanyl, as little as 2 milligrams, can result in a life-threatening situation.

“Use extreme caution when coming into contact with these substances, especially if its unknown,” Bradshaw said.

The officer who was exposed to the fentanyl is recovering in the hospital, according to Bradshaw.

Exposure to fentanyl can come through skin contact, inhalation or ingestion, according to the OPD. Symptoms of fentanyl exposure include shallow breathing, confusion, lessened alertness and loss of consciousness.

Fentanyl is described as a potent synthetic opioid drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic. Those suffering from a fentanyl overdoes could experience stupor, changes in pupillary size, cold and clammy skin, cyanosis, coma and respiratory failure leading to death, according to the DEA.

Fentanyl is becoming one of the fastest growing narcotics illicitly brought into the United States, according to Homeland Security Investigations KC Scott Titus. During an interview with 27 News , Titus said a rise in fentanyl-laced drugs from Mexico poses a major risk to drug uses who are unaware of its presence.

