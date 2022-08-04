Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

Read on 961theeagle.com
localsyr.com
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
It’s National IPA Day! What Our Local Breweries Have on Tap Right Now
Hop heads unite! It's National IPA Day! Whether you like yours hazy, juicy, East Coast, West Coast, no coast... this is day for anyone who likes a little hoppy bitterness in their beer. WHAT IS AN IPA?. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and it denotes a particular style. All...
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
House of the Week: Spacious Brewerton ranch has become its owners’ ‘own little paradise’
BREWERTON, N.Y. – It did not require much convincing to sell Russ and Diane Hartwell on the house at 9701 Caughdenoy Road near Brewerton in 2011. “We walked in and were sold,” Russ remembered. “It was the property for us. Our realtor did not have to do much talking.”
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — The scenic, hilly drive to Auburn goes by quickly when you know the destination includes delicious, low-cost food, a relaxing patio,and the gorgeous Owasco Lake just across the road. Once you arrive at Seb’s Green Shutters you will see a fairly large outdoor dining space and,...
wxhc.com
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium
It's been a controversial conversation amongst everyone since it's plan was announced by Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon -- and now, has officially been voted in favor of by county legislators. It was decided Tuesday that a near $85 million aquarium will built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. The...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
WKTV
New children's bookstore opens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
Comments / 2