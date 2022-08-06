ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

By Charlotte Henry
 2 days ago

The Leeds vs Wolves live stream sees two sides with something to prove meet in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Leeds vs Wolves live stream date, time, channels

The Leeds vs Wolves live stream takes place today (Saturday, August 6).
Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Leeds United only narrowly escaped relegation last season, winning on the final day to safeguard their place in the top flight. But it was a close-run thing and American boss Jesse Marsch will need a good start to prove he's up to the job.

Losing star players Raphinha (to Barcelona) and Kalvin Phillips (to Man City) won't have helped, but the £100m they received for those two has enabled Marsch to bring in Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg for a combined $35m, Tyler Adams from RB Leipizig for another £20m and Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, among others.

Wolves, meanwhile, had a terrible end to a season which had even promised Champions League qualification at one stage, failing to win any of their last seven games and ending up 10th. Nathan Collins has joined from Burnley, but they've been fairly quiet on the transfer front. With striker Raul Jimenez injured for the start of the season, goals may be an issue.

Here's how they line up:

Leeds: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Kristensen, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto, Hwang

Can either of these sides get their season off to a good start or are we looking at a 0-0 draw here? Find out by watching the Leeds vs Wolves live stream.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the opening weekend's action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Leeds vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Leeds vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN .

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.20 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer .

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

CBS Sports

Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday Premier League game

The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Last Season Records: West Ham United 16-14-8; Manchester City 29-3-6 Manchester City and West Ham United will face off at 11:30 a.m. ET Aug. 7 at London Stadium to kick off their 2022 PL seasons. After a 29-3-6 record last season, Man City comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While West Ham was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 16-14-8.
PREMIER LEAGUE
