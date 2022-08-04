ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Best Salsa in the Arklatex competition will be held in Texarkana

By Crystal Carr
KTBS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
txktoday.com

Final Farmers Market of the Season this Saturday in Downtown Texarkana

It’s the ending of a season, and although the weather hasn’t let up, it’s time to say goodbye to our favorite local vendors downtown this Saturday at the final Farmers Market of the summer. To tie it all together, the Farmers Market is hosting a Salsa contest, with tasting beginning at 9AM. Be sure to come down and support your local vendors TOMORROW morning bright and early, and get your vote on for the best salsa in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana churches partner to help families prepare for back-to-school

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana area churches are helping to kick off the new school year by giving away supplies to families who are struggling to make ends meet. The mission of the Hillier Health Fair is to help the community meet their back-to-school and health needs for the upcoming school year.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area

With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Texarkana, TX
Food & Drinks
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
KTAL

Texarkana motorists learn realities of impaired driving

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Travel Information Center hosted a safety event Friday to educate Texas motorists on the importance of safety on the roadways. Attendees participated in a variety of interactive activities, including impairment goggles. When worn, impairment goggles provide an up close and personal experience with the dangers and realities of drunk driving.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Search for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting

HOOKS, Texas - Authorities continue to search for a gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy. Sheriff officials say the deputy was allegedly shot by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, on Saturday night off U.S. Highway 59 in Texarkana, Texas. The...
HOOKS, TX
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salsa#Food Drink#Arklatex#Tx#Texas Farmers Market
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Mims Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Mims Water Supply in Cass County has rescinded the boil water notice. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Previous: Mims Water Supply issues boil water...
CASS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank

Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources. Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw. “Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ktoy1047.com

Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker

One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The Pioneer Days Festival will start next weekend in New Boston. A former...
hopeprescott.com

Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Differentiating charges on your electric bill

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many residents have been reporting higher electricity bills over the last few months. When reading your bill, some may notice a PCRF service charge along with an electric charge. The Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative says the PCRF charge refers to the power cost recovery factor. That...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy