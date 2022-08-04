Drought Monitor shows expansion of dry conditions

Read on www.wkbn.com
Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness. Butch was born November 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag. A...
Friday’s storm causes flash flooding, knocks down trees in parts of Lawrence County
(WKBN) – Severe weather has been a constant theme across the United States this summer, and Friday, strong thunderstorms impacted Lawrence County. The thunderstorm formed in northwest Lawrence County around 5:30 p.m. Friday. This thunderstorm grew in size and strength and became stationary over northern parts of Lawrence County....
Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of...
James Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Watt, 82, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home. Jim was born February 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Margaret Wilson Watt. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.
Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia. Terrence Mott, 65, of Estates Circle, was arraigned Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio after an...
Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain” but God must have needed a house remodeled in...
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
Donna L. Cooper, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Cooper, age 71, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Donna was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1951, to Charles E. Wilson and Betty Ryan-Erwin. Donna had many hobbies and...
Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Honorable Francis J. Fornelli passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian with his family by his side. Fran was born August 1, 1941 in Sharon to Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli. Fran graduated as salutatorian of Sharpsville class of 1959. He received...
Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and...
Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021. Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the...
James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
Lynnett Irene McCormick, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynnett Irene McCormick, 59, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday morning, August 5, 2022, in her home. She was born on August 25, 1962. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
