ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Two groups appeal approval of Oceanside artificial surf lagoon resort

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zz9u_0h5FjrMB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED8Lg_0h5FjrMB00
Trucks and heavy equipment at the Ocean Kamp site in 2021. (Union-Tribune)

Two local groups have appealed the Oceanside Planning Commission's approval of Ocean Kamp, a proposed resort with a three-story hotel, restaurants, shops and 700 homes to be built around an artificial surf lagoon.

The appeals by Preserve Calavera and San Diegans for Sustainable, Economic and Equitable Development (SD SEED) will send the commission's decision to the Oceanside City Council. In recent years, the council has given the go-ahead to a number of large hotels and residential developments such as the proposed 585-home North River Farms community, despite significant opposition from nearby residents.

Both appeals raise similar concerns — economic sustainability, water supply, safety issues with the nearby airport, the use of an environmental impact report completed for a previous project, compliance with the city's Climate Action Plan, and the analysis of details such as fire response times, traffic and energy consumption.

Ocean Kamp is proposed for the 92-acre site of the former four-screen Valley Drive-In theater, just off state Route 76 at Foussat Road in the San Luis Rey River valley. The project has strong support from the city’s business community.

The City Council approved a previous project called The Pavilion on the site in 2008 that would have been the largest shopping center in Oceanside with multiple big-box anchor tenants, but the shopping center idea lost momentum and was never built.

Encinitas-based Zephyr Partners bought the property in 2018 and designed Ocean Kamp based on the artificial wave concept using the same environmental impact report prepared for The Pavilion. Then in 2020, Zephyr transferred the Ocean Kamp project to a former partner, N4FL Worldwide, also known as N4FL Development, with offices in Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe.

“The Ocean Kamp plan is consistent with existing land uses and would add housing, office space, hotels, and recreational opportunities that allow for increased job creation and economic investments in Oceanside," said Jon Corn, an attorney and a partner in the project.

"While we respect the right to engage the appeal process, we strongly disagree with the merits of both appeals filed," Corn said, in an email Thursday. " We hope the City Council, like the Planning Commission and a broad supporter coalition, will also recognize and appreciate Ocean Kamp’s significant community benefits, collaborative labor partnership, and rigorous environmental review.”

Oceanside has one of the lowest jobs-to-housing ratios in San Diego County, states the appeal letter written by Preserve Calavera President Diane Nygaard. Building more homes means more people will drive farther to work, increasing traffic, pollution and greenhouse gases.

"Furthermore, this hotel is being proposed at a time when one was recently entitled (Hilton on the city's El Corazon property) and then withdrew, another on El Corazon has not proceeded after three years of negotiations, and three, known as the Inns at Buena Vista Creek, are still awaiting final permits," Nygaard said in the letter. "There is only so much hotel demand. The viability of this hotel and its impacts on other hotels in Oceanside, two on city-owned land, should have been considered."

Ocean Kamp will use excessive water while the region faces water restrictions, she said. Also, a recent plane crash on the site illustrates the dangers of being next to the airport.

Also, the environmental impact report completed for The Pavilion project assumed that state Route 76 would be widened to six lanes. However, 14 years later it remains four lanes with no plans for expansion, Nygaard's five-page letter states.

The appeal is expected to go on a City Council agenda in the next few months.

San Diego SEED is an unincorporated association of individuals and labor unions. Several union members opposed the Ocean Kamp project at last month's Planning Commission meeting, saying the developer had made no commitment to fair wages and hiring the local workforce.

The North County nonprofit Preserve Calavera has filed Superior Court cases against a number of North County projects to stop development or obtain significant concessions.

The group filed a lawsuit Dec. 9, 2019, against North River Farms, a 585-home, agricultural-themed community proposed for South Morrow Hills. Preserve Calavera claimed the environmental impact report for that project was inadequate, and that the development would reduce public safety, increase greenhouse gases and bring the permanent loss of prime farmland.

North River Farms and Preserve Calavera filed a “notice of conditional settlement” in San Diego Superior Court on May 5, but no details have been announced. A hearing is set for Dec. 2. Nygaard said in May that the proposed deal would "result in a far better project and preserve more farmland.”

Previous settlements involving the nonprofit have created or enlarged city parks and set aside land for open space and natural habitat.

Carlsbad built the Buena Vista Reservoir Park that opened last year on three acres near Highland Drive as the result of a settlement with Preserve Calavera and another local nonprofit, North County Advocates.

Another Preserve Calavera settlement enabled Carlsbad to purchase the 61-acre Village H property along the eastern end of Carlsbad Village Drive in 2020 for habitat preservation and hiking trails.

Updates :
6:35 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022 : This story has been updated to include a comment from Jon Corn, an attorney and a partner in the Ocean Kamp project.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

Well of course there are. I think Oceanside needs this for the kids in the community. We don’t need another strip mall. We certainly do not need more housing. I would totally take my grandkids here for a fun day. Oceanside is lacking kid amusement activities.

Reply(3)
4
Related
sandiegodowntownnews.com

The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots

The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
Oceanside, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
Local
California Cars
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name

The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Labor Union#Surf#Hiking Trails#Vehicles#The City Council
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The Madison Apartments in El Cajon Sells for $34M

Colliers has facilitated the $34 million sale of The Madison, a 110-unit apartment community in El Cajon, CA. The firm’s Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry represented the buyer in the transaction, East Madison Avenue, LP and also represented the undisclosed seller. The Madison is comprised of primarily one- and...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA
thestarnews.com

Bayfront response is a tepid reaction

I wanted to write: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not unhappy that it’s one step closer to a reality. And when open it will provide countless service-industry jobs—some that will probably provide slightly more than a livable wage to people who live in the city or nearby National City. But as with all good things I wonder how it will significantly change the day-to-day lives of people who live in Chula Vista and the South County, not to mention the surrounding environment. So much remains to be seen that it’s hard for me to jump up and down, do cartwheels and holler ‘Whoopee!’ ”
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy