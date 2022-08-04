Lady A presses pause on tour as singer Charles Kelley focuses on 'journey to sobriety'

Read on www.foxnews.com
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady A has announced it is postponing its planned concert tour until next year. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard, but important decision to make," the musicians said in a statement Thursday. "We...
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
Watch Carrie Underwood Take on a Patty Loveless Classic When She Was a Kid in Throwback Video
Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, but she’s also a lifelong country music fan, as evidenced by a throwback video the star shared of one of her childhood performances. The clip begins with a performance from Underwood as a kid, singing the 1993 Patty Loveless classic “Blame It...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Lady Antebellum Postpones ‘Request Line Tour’ As Singer Charles Kelley Embarks On A “Journey To Sobriety”
If you had tickets to see Lady A on their Request Line tour this summer, you’re gonna have to wait a little while longer. The band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, just announced that they’re postponing the current tour until next year, mainly due to the fact that singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
Kelly Clarkson on ‘the Hardest Thing’ About Releasing New Music Post Her Recent Divorce
"American Idol" star Kelly Clarkson got candid about the "hardest" part of releasing new music after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam ex Kevin Federline over claims that their kids are avoiding her
Britney Spears fired back at ex-husband Kevin Federline Saturday night over an interview he did, claiming their two sons are choosing not to see her. "One word: Hurtful," the pop star wrote in her Instagram story. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship...
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Walker Hayes on his ‘Fancy Like’ family, whirlwind year, arena tour
Grammy-nominated country star Walker Hayes joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his breakthrough year, upcoming arena tour and family life. “It’s a chaos I’ve become accustomed to,” Hayes jokes about his family of eight.Aug. 5, 2022.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Jackson Dean, Callista Clark Look Ahead to All the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Fun [Exclusive]
Now in its second year, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returns on Friday (Aug. 5), kicking off a jam-packed weekend of racing, food, super trucks and, of course, music. Over the course of three days, a lineup of country stars will take the stage, beginning with a Friday night performance headlined by Aaron Lewis.
Ryan Hurd talks about life ‘before the music,’ and more
All aspiring singer-songwriters find creative ways to make ends meet while they work hard to make it in the music industry. For Ryan Hurd, it was doing research for a Methodist organization
Shania Twain's Tumultuous Journey to Stardom Has Earned Her Millions and the Prerogative to Have a Little Fun
After coming back from peaks and valleys, she knows how to pull herself up by her bootstraps.
