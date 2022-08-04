Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bennett; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lyman; Marshall; Mellette; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 517 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BENNETT BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CLARK CODINGTON DAY EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT HAMLIN HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MELLETTE POTTER ROBERTS SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
Pedestrian/vehicle crash in Pine Ridge leaves one person in critical condition
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — One person was left in critical condition after a pedestrian/vehicle accident Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Pine Ridge. The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of 107 West Main Street and SD-407. Preliminary crash information indicates a person was crossing the street outside...
On a reservation where alcohol is banned, Oglala Sioux Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned.
