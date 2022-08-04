Effective: 2022-08-05 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bradley County in east Tennessee Western Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wildwood Lake, or 11 miles south of Cleveland, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, South Cleveland, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, Waterville, Flint Springs, Gap Springs, Tasso and Red Clay State Park. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 24 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

