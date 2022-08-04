Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southern Knox County in east Tennessee Blount County in east Tennessee Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Louisville to near Madisonville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village and Vonore. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 373 and 384. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee Lee County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hensley Store to 7 miles southeast of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Sneedville, Jonesville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Russellville, Church Hill and Mosheim. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 14 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bradley County in east Tennessee Western Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wildwood Lake, or 11 miles south of Cleveland, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, South Cleveland, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, Waterville, Flint Springs, Gap Springs, Tasso and Red Clay State Park. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 24 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
