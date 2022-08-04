Read on alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Central Grainger County in east Tennessee Eastern Union County in east Tennessee * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Maynardville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rutledge, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Luttrell, Lone Mountain, Joppa, Buffalo Springs, Sandlick and Panther Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southern Knox County in east Tennessee Blount County in east Tennessee Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Louisville to near Madisonville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village and Vonore. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 373 and 384. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
wvlt.tv
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
wvlt.tv
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
Sullivan County commissioner wants better communication from water district
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After some Sullivan County water customers went a day without service, a county commissioner is calling on a utility district to better communicate. Commissioner Hershel Glover said much of his district was without water from Thursday to Friday. He said customers in the Bristol Bluff City and South Fork Utility […]
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
