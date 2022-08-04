ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumpy first round leaves usual contender Webb Simpson frustrated at Wyndham Championship

By Adam Smith, Times-News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO — For one day at least, even the Wyndham Championship couldn’t provide refuge for Webb Simpson .

The former Wake Forest star and perhaps this tournament’s preeminent fan favorite found himself 10 shots off the tournament lead after struggling to 1-over-par 71 during Thursday’s first round at Sedgefield Country Club.

“The pins were tough, the rough is up this year,” he said, before alluding to John Huh’s career-low 61, “but it was still gettable, somebody shot 9 under. Very frustrating, but I can’t get too frustrated yet.”

Simpson won the 2011 Wyndham and nearly automatically contends here with nine finishes among the top 10 in 13 starts, including top-three finishes across three of the last four years.

But his bumpy season took another unwanted turn with Thursday’s issues, which mired him tied for 109th place in the depths of the leaderboard, and in danger of missing Friday’s cut line.

'KIND OF STRANGE': John Huh rides weird feeling to career-low 61 for lead at Wyndham Championship

WHAT TO WATCH: Three storylines to watch at PGA Tour's regular-season finale, the 2022 Wyndham Championship

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN: Jessica Korda loses luggage, borrows clothes, shoots stellar opening round at AIG Women's British Open

Simpson shot a final-round 74 and tied for 69th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic the last time he played an event. He missed the cut at the British Open and John Deere Classic prior to that, and also missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.

He had bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15 and a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole — “ball out of bounds,” he said of No. 17 — while making three birdies during Thursday’s first round. He used “a killer” to qualify the disappointment in three-putting for bogey on the par-5 15th hole.

“I’m in the midst of playing some frustrating golf, but I really feel like I’m very close,” Simpson said. “I know you guys hear us say that a lot, a lot of times I think people, myself included, we say it and we don’t really mean it, but I really do mean it.

“I’m just trying to work through a couple more things that I’m working on. It’s getting better, (Wednesday) in the pro-am it was better. It’s just not quite getting into tournament golf yet.”

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Bumpy first round leaves usual contender Webb Simpson frustrated at Wyndham Championship

