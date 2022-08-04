Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?

Read on cwcolumbus.com
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
Video shows moment stolen truck crashed into Columbus camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store. The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest […]
One dead after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
Stolen truck smashes into Columbus camera store for burglary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a burglar who used a truck as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a camera store. The utility truck used in the burglary was also stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, according to investigators at the scene. Someone had gotten ahold of the vehicle and […]
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
Man allegedly stole wallets and phones at Zoombezi Bay, per sheriff’s office
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources. The goal is to […]
Whitehall man captured kicking out window during U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall man who was captured on video kicking out a window during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket with the name of his business on the back has changed his plea. According to online court records, 41-year-old Troy...
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
cwcolumbus.com
Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
