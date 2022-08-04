Read on www.wndu.com
Related
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
Dems Say Kansas Abortion Vote Is Proof They’re Not Totally Screwed
The best political week of the year for Democrats concluded on Tuesday night with a forceful punctuation mark in an unexpected place: deep-red Kansas. Voters went to the polls there for their primary election and overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure designed to restrict abortion access in the state. That result...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana lawmakers pass anti-abortion bill as protesters chant ‘shame on you’
The governor of Indiana has signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, making Indiana the first state to pass new legislation to severely restrict abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.The bill’s passage in the Republican-controlled legislature also comes on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting an attempt to revoke abortion rights in that state, and after the case of a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio – who sought an abortion in Indiana after her state banned abortion – drew international scrutiny.At least 10 states have effectively outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s...
50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children
A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
A 10-year-old girl made headlines for getting an abortion, but thousands of kids under 15 get abortions every year: 'The situation out of Ohio is in no way unique'
A 10-year-old Ohio rape victim had to cross state lines to get an abortion. Thousands of children under the age of 15 get abortions each year, data shows. Children already faced barriers to abortion prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban
Kentucky's near-total abortion ban took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade but was suspended by a lower court judge.
Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
Implications of Kansas voters rejecting new abortion restrictions
Democrats and Republicans are reevaluating their messaging around abortion after voters in Kansas chose to protect abortion rights in the state. CBS News' Lana Zak and Debra Alfarone speak with Katie Bernard, a reporter with the Kansas City Star, about the impact of the vote in a historically conservative state.
BET
Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights
As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
Indiana becomes first state post-Roe to pass law banning most abortions
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed a bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana -- making it the first state to pass a restrictive law against the procedure since Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer.
US News and World Report
Indiana Lawmakers Bring Near-Total Abortion Ban to Final Vote
(Reuters) - Indiana lawmakers prepared on Friday to take a final vote on a bill that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, legislation that would dramatically cut abortion access in the Midwestern state if approved. The measure, which passed the Indiana House of...
N. Carolina AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated Republican General Assembly leaders’ allegations Wednesday that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Attorneys for Senate Leader...
POLITICO
Abortion faces its first ballot test after Roe
WELCOME TO TUESDAY PULSE — Following yesterday’s Choco Taco news, readers reached out and told us they miss other discontinued foods like Ben & Jerry’s Aloha Macadamia ice cream and the 7-Layer Burrito at Taco Bell. Tell me how to turn back the hands of time and send me your news tips at tdoherty@politico.com or follow me on Twitter at @tucker_doherty.
Comments / 0